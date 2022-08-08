Humane Society emphasizes correct way to surrender animals after finding dogs abandoned with note

(Photo: Grand Strand Humane Society)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — Animal welfare organizations across the country are struggling to keep up as animals pour through the door but adoptions are all but non-existent, combined with staffing and volunteer shortages.

The Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach says they are getting hundreds of calls every week from people wanting/needing to surrender their animals.

They say reasons range from inability to afford veterinary care, behavioral issues, lack of pet friendly housing, general irresponsibility and everything in between.

But a recent occurrence has led the Grand Strand Humane Society to speak out about the best ways to surrender your pets.

The group recently found Nena and Zeus dumped at their door with a note saying in part, “We’re twins. We got dropped off in hopes of finding a new home.”

While the Humane Society says they will take care of the dogs, they say it’s not safe to give up your animals in this way.

They say they’ve had dozens of pets abandoned around their facility over the past couple of weeks and more than once almost found them too late.

The animals have been left in places that are not monitored 24 hours/day and in this heat it can take just minutes for a dog or cat to overheat in a confined space, according to the Humane Society.

In a Facebook post the group concluded, “This is a scary time for all of us in animal welfare. This is a scary time for pet owners. If we work with one another, we will get through this together.”