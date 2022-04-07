Hundreds attend Azalea Festival Celebrity Reception

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An Azalea Festival favorite returned Thursday afternoon.

More than a hundred Azalea Festival sponsors were treated to lunch at the Cape Fear Country Club, as they met and spoke with the Queen Azalea, her court, and other festival celebrities.

North Carolina Azalea Festival Executive Director Alison Barringer says it’s a big draw for people considering giving to the year’s festivities.

“Some people don’t know that the Azalea Festival is a 501c3 nonprofit. We have to raise all of our own funds to put on all of the events throughout festival week. Our sponsors are the way we do that. One very important way that we do that. So this event is to thank all of the sponsors who have contributed to the festival,” Barringer said.

The Azalea Festival continues tonight with a concert headlined by Brantley Gilbert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.