Hundreds benefit local non-profit at Cape Fear Highland Games

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The 2nd Annual Port City Highland Games drew a crowd of thousands on Saturday, with some attendees donning their favorite kilts.

The event was held from 11am to 4pm on Randall Parkway in Wilmington.

Participants could spectate or participate in pipe bands, heavy athletics, dancing, a British car show, food vendors, and beer.

The Scottish Society of Wilmington was on-site teaching kids how to do some of the Highland Games athletics, along with herding dog and highland dancing demonstrations.

The event was benefiting paws4people’s “paws4vets” program.

The paws4vets Assistance Dog Placement Program provides customized Assistance Dogs to Veterans, Service Members, and their dependents with physical, neurological, psychiatric, or emotional disabilities.

Event organizers said they were pleased with the number of spectators who came out to enjoy the event and support a great cause.

“Its really cool because Wilmington has a very string Scottish culture, so we are really excited to bring a Highland Games out to this area that they’ve been longing for. It’s also really unique to the area. We bring out vendors that are local as well, so it’s a really great opportunity for anybody in the community whether you are in the Scottish culture or if you are just someone from Wilmington,” said Elise Barrett, Executive Administrator of Event Management for the Highland Games.

The Port City Highland Games sold 1000 tickets in advance, with hundreds of people buying tickets on-site the day of the event.

Barrett also says that in 2024, the organization will be hosting an International Game, and will be making an announcement on social media about that very soon.