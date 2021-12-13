Hundreds enjoy Wilmington Holiday Parade after pandemic cancels year prior

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The year without a Christmas parade has come to an end, and Wilmington made up for lost time with its annual holiday parade filled to the brim with Christmas cheer Sunday night.

“It’s our favorite thing to do,” said Kasey Galvin, who claimed a portion of the sidewalk almost an hour before the action started. “We got pizza. We bring out chairs.”

Throughout 2020, many Wilmington events had to be pushed back, made virtual, or in the parade’s case, cancelled all together to keep crowds from gathering.

This year, hundreds gathered as countless floats wound their way down Front Street from Walnut to Castle Street. Though some enjoyed the parade for the very first time at 6 pm, many were excited for the return of a holiday tradition.

“It’s nice. It’s nice to be able to get back in the swing of things,” Galvin said.

“I think it’s nice that we can come have fun,” Alana, an elementary schooler excited for the parade to start.

After a year spent at home, families are excited it’s finally beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas.