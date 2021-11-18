Hundreds learn about local careers at CFCC manufacturing day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) —

More than 300 students from Pender and New Hanover counties learned about 21 local manufacturing employers, offering a wide variety of different services and positions. With a shipping crisis still affecting the U.S. and skilled workers still needed, the event gave students a chance to learn about options other than four-year universities that provide well-paying jobs.

CFCC’s John Downing said it also plays a vital role for local businesses looking to hire.

“It’s part of our mission. Our service area is to work with our existing employers, help them find a pipeline of skilled people that they need so that they can make payroll,” Downing said.

The day also gave prospective students tours of training facilities and classrooms in hopes of bringing more students to Cape Fear Community College.