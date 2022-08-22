Hundreds of children with autism being served through unique program in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY)– A team of surfers from across the county, and around the world, taking part in ‘Surfers Healing’. The program is designed to enrich the lives of people living with autism.

The founders of the program, Izzy and Danielle Paskowitz say they discovered the calming wonders of the water with their son Isaiah.

Director Nicki Bascome says there is no way to put it into words how this program benefits these children.

“It’s almost indescribable, unless you are witnessing it. There’s a certain amount of calm that comes over the children that normally isn’t there. And then there’s this excitement like “I’m a champion!”.”

For these kids, it goes so much farther than just a fun day at the beach.

Organizers say that through the simple act of riding waves together, they are defying the status quo.

We spoke to a returning surfer, Lilly, who was very excited to be back today.

“I got a surfer that let me ride any wave, like any amount of waves I wanted!”

Each participant received a trophy as they came out of the water, which made everyone feel like a champion.

There are fundraisers and volunteer opportunities throughout the year to help make this event possible. You can go to surfershealing.org then to the ‘About’ page for more information on how you can contribute.