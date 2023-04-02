Hundreds of fans attend 2023 Wilmington Geek Expo

A cosplayer dressed as Ghost Rider at the Wilmington Geek Expo (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Folks got to ‘geek out’ during a pop culture convention in downtown Wilmington on Saturday.

The Wilmington Geek Expo took place at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Hundreds of people who are fans of anime, superheroes, and cosplay attended the event. Some dressed as a variety of characters, while others stood in line to meet celebrities such as John Wesley Shipp, who starred in “The Flash” and locally filmed “Dawson’s Creek.”

More than 100 vendors and exhibitors were set up selling items like comics, action figures, Funko Pops, stickers, posters, and more.

Comic book artists and authors were also there meeting fans.

The expo was a one day event and ended at 4:30pm.