Hundreds of runners race in half marathon held in downtown Wilmington

Runners stand at the starting line at the 2021 Parkway Subaru Battleship Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) —More than 1,000 runners participated in the annual Parkway Subaru Battleship Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k.

The race kicked off this morning at 7am, with runners taking off through the streets of historic downtown. The Battleship Half Marathon began in 1998, and is one of the oldest half marathons in the south. Co-race director Colin Hackman said more than 1,850 people ran in this year’s event.

“We’re grateful to have so many people join us. The pandemic was wild for us, we only had about 700 people last year that went in wave starts, and this year we’re just overwhelmed with how many people showed up to take part in this event,” said Colin Hackman.

Funds raised from the race with benefit the Battleship North Carolina.