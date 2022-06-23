Hundreds participated in world’s largest swim lesson in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Across the city of Wilmington, hundreds of kids and adults hopped in city pools participating in what’s being called the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson” on Thursday.

More than 300 children participated in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson event in Wilmington.

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is a global event, with a goal of promoting the importance of swimming lessons saving lives.

The Brigade Boys & Girls Club, Legion Pool, and Robert Strange Pool are some of the locations in Wilmington that held 30-minute swim lessons.

One parent believed the event was necessary in the community.

“We live close to water, so it’s super important I think for kids to learn how to swim, if they’re going to live where there’s lots of water, and second our 3-year-old want’s to swim even though he doesn’t know how. So, the more we can teach him and help him, the better off he’ll be,” said Lisa Banester, parent.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning was the single leading cause of unintended death for children ages 1 to 4 last year, and drowning remains the second leading cause of unintended death for kids 4 to 14, and the third for adolescents ages 15 to 17 in the U.S.

“Learning to swim, it can save lives. So we have different bodies of water, rivers, lakes, ocean, pool. It’s just very important to know how to swim in case of an emergency. Maybe if you’re in a boat or something, it’s just to prevent drownings,” said Renae Harris, volunteer.

Event volunteers were pleased with the community turnout at the pools for the swimming lessons.

“It’s obvious that the children are very excited to be here and get their feet wet and even the timid kids were going under water by the end of the lesson, so I’d say it was pretty successful,” said Jenny Spencer, volunteer.

Participants were able to learn how to float, swim above and under water, and went home with a certificate of completion of the lesson.