Hundreds race in the 26th annual Azalea Triathlon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people competed in the 26th annual Azalea Triathlon on Sunday.

The triathlon hosted by “Set Up Events” kicked off at 8am on UNCW’s Campus. The race included a 300-yard swim course, a 12-mile bike course, and a 5k run. The swimming portion of the triathlon took place in a pool on UNCW’s campus. Triathletes ran the 5k on UNCW’s sidewalks. The bike course took them around UNCW, and off campus in surrounding neighborhoods.

Organizers of the race said the race saw a strong return after being paused due to the pandemic.

“This is the first time since 2019, that we’ve had this race. So, we’re just really thrilled to be out here, and on a day like this with the weather we’ve got, and the athletes, it couldn’t get any better,” said Bill Scott, “Set Up Events” owner.

The number of participants in this year’s Azalea Triathlon were near the event’s pre-pandemic numbers, with 350 triathletes competing.