Husband arrested after calling 911 to say he killed wife

(Photo: MGN)

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina police department says a man has been arrested after calling to report he had shot and killed his wife.

News outlets report Greenville police say 40-year-old Demetrius Montra Cooper met responding officers outside his home on Saturday, but Cooper did not comply with verbal commands.

Officers used a stun gun on Cooper and took him into custody without further incident.

Police said Cooper called 911 and said he had shot and killed his wife, 44-year-old Amy Bland Roland at their home. Cooper was charged with an open count of murder and was jailed without bond.

