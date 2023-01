‘I have heart problems.’ Raleigh man tased multiple times before death

A man died after being tased by Raleigh Police (Photo: MGN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — More details have been released in the investigation into the death of a man in police custody in Raleigh.

The department’s five-day report on the death of Darryl Williams was released just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Williams ran from an arrest and officers used multiple hits from stun guns to subdue him.

