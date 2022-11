ILM announces new 360 degree screening technology

The Wilmington International Airport is receiving new screening technology in December

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is getting an upgrade to their security.

New computed tomography screening technology is coming to the airport early next month.

The technology will provide 360 degree imaging and allow passengers to leave 3-1-1 complaint liquids and electronics in their bags when coming through the checkpoint.

Airport officials say the new security will make the screening process more efficient.