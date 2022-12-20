Gas prices dropping the week of holiday travel

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With the holiday season in full swing, people all over the country and in the cape fear are feeling the impacts of inflation, even at the gas pump.

Falling gas prices is enough to make anyone jump for joy this Christmas. If you’re the person in your family who is doing the traveling, things look a little better for you at the moment.

According to Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy, here is what you can expect locally.

“Gas prices now in Wilmington, on the cusp of dropping below $3.00 gallon mark, for the first time in over a year and a half, the average price now $3.03 per gallon, that’s $0.27 cents lower than this time last year”

While De Haan thinks most people have already decided if they will travel, we could see some take advantage of the low prices

“There may be some Americans that plan to jump at the chance to hit the road for Christmas but I think a lot of Americans have made up their plans” said De Haan

Gas Buddy says that with prices hitting below the $3.00 mark before Christmas Eve, that would be the first time in almost 600 days.

So if you plan on traveling this holiday season, at the moment gas prices seem to be on your side.