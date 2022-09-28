ILM planning to remain open through Ian, advises passengers check destination status

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is planning to remain fully operational into this weekend, even as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the Carolinas.

Ian is forecast to weaken significantly as it moves north through the southeast, but will still bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Cape Fear.

Despite ILM’s commitment to staying open, they say not all airports will be able to avoid delays or cancellations.

ILM asks people flying to destinations in the path of Hurricane Ian to contact their airline directly for up-to-date flight status and travel alerts.