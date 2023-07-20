ILM sets monthly record for outbound travelers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport just broke its record for the most outbound travelers in a single month.

In June, there were 67,110 passengers who boarded a plane and departed from ILM. This number is 36 percent higher than the previous June record, and 25 percent higher than any month in the airport’s history.

Including incoming travelers, ILM saw a total of 134,256 passengers come through the airport during the month of June.

ILM had a record year in 2022, serving a total of 1,086,245 passengers. So far this year, departures are up 27 percent compared to this time last year.

Avelo Airlines began serving Wilmington in June 2022, and now operates flights to seven destinations. Sun Country also recently began flights from ILM to Minneapolis – Saint Paul.

Airport director Jeff Bourk attributes some of the recent success to the addition of these airlines.

“All of the new service by Avelo and Sun Country, as well as the new nonstops and growth in service by American, Delta, and United have contributed to the exceptional June passenger numbers,” Bourk said. “I expect July to be even stronger.”

You can find out more about flights to and from ILM here.