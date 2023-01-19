ILM sets new passenger number record in 2022

The Wilmington International Airport welcomed a record number of passengers in 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport was more popular than ever in 2022.

ILM exceeded pre-pandemic passenger numbers last year and set a new passenger record for the year, serving 1,086,245 travelers.

“We’re thrilled passengers chose to fly ILM, resulting in a record year,” airport director Jeff Bourk said. “Heading into 2023, we have nonstop service to 14 markets and a fifth airline- Sun Country- starting service at ILM this year. We look forward to offering even more choices to travelers and

having another successful year.”

During 2022, four airlines provided air service at ILM, including American, Avelo, Delta, and United.