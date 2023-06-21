ILM unveils 5 year vision plan to local commissioners

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The airport authority presented the latest details on Wilmington International’s 5-year vision plan during a joint meeting with New Hanover County commissioners on Wednesday, June 21st.

The $166 million plan includes the construction of a new parking lot with more than 600 spots, with the ability to eventually expand to nearly 1,000 spots. It also includes plans to elongate the curb at the terminal.

Airport director Jeff Bourk said the upgrades will allow them to handle the increasing number of passengers who use ILM each year.

“It will create easier access for the customers out front,” Bourk said. “The terminal curb that’s out there was designed in 1989 for a much smaller terminal, much less traffic so it will bring our curb front and roads out front up to the level it needs to support the level of travel we have today and beyond.”

The new parking lot is expected to be completed by the end of November while improvements to the terminal curb are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.