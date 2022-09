ILM’s $10 million ramp expansion project continues to progress

The Wilmington International Airport is continuing their ramp expansion project (Photo: ILM)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work on the Wilmington International Airport is continuing to progress smoothly.

The airport says their $10 million ramp expansion project is coming along.

Once it is finished, there will be more airline parking and gate space.

These updates are part of a bigger airport improvement project that is expected to be completed by later this year.