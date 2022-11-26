‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday

Shopping on Black Friday (Photo: djLicious / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were.

“Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking where crowds are, it’s something I didn’t pay attention to in the past, but now you pay a little bit more attention and you try to minimize your risk,” John Berghout told Channel 9 amid a day of shopping at the Carolina Premium Outlets.

Two men were shot at a mall in Greenville in what police said was “not a random act of violence” and another person was shot at a Walmart in Lumberton. Police said they were still looking for the suspect in that case.

To read the whole story, visit WSOC’s website here.