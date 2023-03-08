Impact of The Healing Place after one month open in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one month since The Healing Place, a residential peer-led recovery program for those battling addiction and substance abuse, opened in New Hanover County.

There were concerns about the location of the program prior to its opening, and it appears that concern continues.

The Healing Place began serving people on February 1, but before it opened, nearby businesses spoke out about the proposed location.

In 2019, Lower Cape Fear Lifecare said it was concerned about the safety and security of their patients, families and employees.

WWAY reached out, asking them how things have been since the healing place opened.

Lower Cape Fear Lifecare’s President and CEO Gwen Whitley issued a statement, which reads in part “Recently, the agency has found it necessary to enhance security measures, at significant expense, to maintain the peace, tranquility and safety of our Wilmington campus. We will remain vigilant to ensure that our hospice care center remains a safe, secure, and serene environment to fulfill its mission in our community.”

Lower Cape Fear Lifecare did not go into details about what led them to increase security.

We reached out to New Hanover County Commissioners, to see whether they had heard of any recent concerns with The Healing Place.

Deb Hays is the only one who responded by deadline.

“I’ve not heard that there’s any issues out there. I’ve not heard that there’s been any police or sheriff’s interaction. I have not heard anything on that, but certainly if a business feels that they want to enhance their security, –that’s their choice and they absolutely can do that, but I am not aware of any issues,” said Deb Hays, New Hanover County commissioner.

Within the first month of opening, The Healing Place has served 131 people through its long-term Residential Recovery Program.

255 people have stayed overnight in the emergency shelter and received a bed, a shower, and two hot meals.

“That is success beyond my wildest aspiration. That’s what everybody needs to take away from this. That it has been widely successful. They’re helping the population that has an addiction problem. They’re also helping our homeless population,” said Hays.

Trillium, who operates The Healing Place, referred us to the facilities spokesperson, who did not respond to our requests for comment.

We also wanted to see if there were any calls made to Wilmington Police within the past month in this area. We have filled out a public records request for those number, and will bring you an update when we receive them.