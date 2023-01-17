New Hanover County presents The Healing Place

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington facility that has been in the works for seven years officially opened its doors on Tuesday.

New Hanover County officials cut the ribbon for its brand-new facility, “The Healing Place” during a special ceremony Tuesday morning.

The facility will help those fighting addiction and substance abuse recover for free.

Today’s program included remarks from commissioners, and others who have been involved in making the treatment facility a reality.

“We are just thrilled to have a facility like this to take care of our own. This is a game changer, and we are all in. The county is putting its money where its mouth is and we are fighting drug abuse,” said County Commissioner, Deb Hays.

The Healing Place will start taking shelter and residential clients on February 1st, and its detox facility will open in the spring.