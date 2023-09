Impaired driver knocks out power at Wilmington intersection

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The intersection of New Centre Drive and Market Street in Wilmington is without power after an impaired driver struck the traffic control box Friday night.

As of 12 p.m. Saturday, the road had reopened and crews were crews on scene working with generators and road cones, according to Wilmington Police.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver is facing charges in the incident.