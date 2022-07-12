Inaugural Community Safety Day held in Chadbourn over the weekend

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — It was all about safety on Saturday in Chadbourn during the police department’s first Community Safety Day.

Kids were fitted for a helmet through the bicycle helmet initiative at the event, which was funded by proceeds from North Carolina’s “Share the Road” specialty license plate.

According to the interim police chief, kids are the group most likely to be involved in bike-related accidents each year.

The Safety Day couldn’t have come at a better time for the Jacob’s Brothers.

While Jaquan Jacob’s helmet was lost, and his little brother’s broken, they were both taught the importance of wearing a helmet while riding their bikes.

“Say you hit like a hole on the road or something you have a helmet so you wouldn’t get brain dead or get knocked out unconscious,” Jaquan said.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, typically less than 50 percent of kids wear safety helmets. They say wearing one can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by 88 percent.