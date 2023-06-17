Inaugural Juneteenth celebration held in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

In Southport Saturday evening at Alvin C. Caviness Park, an inaugural Juneteenth celebration was held to honor the holiday.

A parade at noon started off the fun, with speakers and singers to follow.

There were also food venders, local makers, and community advocates in attendance.

Southport Unity Committee Vice President, Derrick Parker, said this event has been underway for almost two months now.

“For me, it’s a chance to celebrate my heritage, it’s a chance to find out different things about my family and things of that nature. And today, I just want people to stay together, have a good time, and enjoy each other,” said Parker.

Although this was Southport’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration, Parker said he sees this becoming an annual tradition.