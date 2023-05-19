First Wilmington Ukrainian Festival taking place this weekend

On Sunday, May 21, the Wilmington community will gather to celebrate Ukrainian culture and heritage to honor refugees in our community.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 8-million Ukrainians have been displaced while seeking refuge.

On Sunday, May 21, the Wilmington community will gather to celebrate Ukrainian culture and heritage to honor refugees in our community.

Church World Service, or C.W.S., is hosting and organizing a Ukrainian festival at Water-Line Brewing to celebrate and honor the culture, food, music dance and art of Ukraine, and those who found Wilmington as their safe place.

C.W.S. said their mission is to work for a world where everyone has a voice, food to eat, and a safe place to call home.

Event co-organizer, Anastasiia Chapman said this festival is a chance for the Cape Fear — to get involved with Wilmington’s Ukrainian community.

“Just telling the community that there is Ukrainian refugees here and that we need support, we need friends — Ukrainian refugees who came here and that they’re looking for community support.”

The festival will take place from noon until 5 p.m. at Waterline Brewing, which is located at 721 Surry Street in Wilmington.