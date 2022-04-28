“Inclusive Connection” connects biz reps with entrepreneurs; Similar events planned

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

WILMINGTON (WWAY)- It was a full house at Genesis Block’s “Inclusive Connection” event Wednesday.

Entrepreneurs, community members, county leaders and business representatives mingled amongst each-other indulging in food, drinks and conversation.

Some traveled as far as Raleigh for a chance to make long lasting and meaningful connections with folks who want to do business.

The idea behind the event is to connect small businesses in need of money with companies in a position to help.

It’s a great event for both the community and its members, according to business reps in attendance.

Chief Community Officer Philip Brown said everyone deserves access to resources.

“Novant Health is committed to making sure that people from all parts of the community get to participate in the educational and business opportunities that were going to bring to our home,” he said. “Through our capital spending and our operational spending, as well”.

Project Development Manager Adam Cardin with Samet Corporation showed up to find sub-contractors.

“It’s incredibly important and beneficial for us to have Tracey (Newkirk) and her team organizing these type of events, to pull from our community,” said Cardin. “We’re a pretty good resource for helping someone grow their business, and that’s exactly what they are doing here.”

The next event is scheduled for June 22 – with three additional dates planned through the month of December.

