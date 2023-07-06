Inclusive playground serving all in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A new inclusive playground in Columbus County will provide fun and accessibility for all ages.

There was a ribbon cutting for the new playground in Whiteville.

The new playground includes sensory elements that appeal to both the ears and eyes of children.

Visitor, Elijah Stocks, said he can’t wait to try out all of the equipment.

“Well the playground is pretty cool and I kinda like it. It’s funner than school playgrounds,” Stocks said.

Some kids, like Aryanna Dilworth, were even left speechless.

Another feature this playground offers is a rubber surface that is accessible by wheelchairs and other assistive devices.

Columbus County Recreation Director, Julie Strickland, explained some of the details behind the playground’s equipment.

“You can see the honeycomb that are over there that would welcome someone that might be on the spectrum that likes quietness but wants to play as well. So, it just meets a lot of different components,” said Strickland.

In 2015, Trillium Health Resources began a grant named “Play Together Accessible Playground.” It allowed for these accessible play areas to be built at now 33 locations.

Visitor, Zach Roberson, said he already knows what equipment he is going to play on.

“My favorite piece of equipment, I have four. That slide over there because when you go down it, it’s not like that slide over there,” Roberson said.

Strickland said she hopes this playground will serve as a blueprint for many others.

Visitor, Jeremiah Vriggs, said he agrees.

“I’m excited to play with my friends,” Vriggs said.

Trillium provided $500,000 to the Columbus County Parks and Recreation for the construction of the playground.