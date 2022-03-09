Increase in gas prices to have a potential impact on local tourism

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The ensuing spike in gas prices has some worried about the upcoming tourist season.

According to a spokesperson with AAA Carolinas saw a record breaking statewide average in gas prices at $4.12 per gallon.

The Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitors Bureau says Wilmington saw a rebound in tourism last year, as restrictions on COVID-19 loosened. They say in spite of gas prices being on the rise, they expect another busy year.

Hotels in the area have still seen a steady flow of advanced reservations.

“A lot of our market is a drive in market, of course, but they’re within North Carolina. So, even though gas prices are up significantly, as we all know. You know, you’re looking at a trip maybe costing $50 more to come here versus, — you know, it would have before the gas prices,” said Kim Hufham, Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitors Bureau president/CEO.

A spokesperson for AAA Carolinas says the high gas rates might lead to an increase in “staycations” and local travel, to areas like Wilmington and its surrounding beaches.

“Historically what we’ve seen at AAA is that higher gas prices over the years, it hasn’t stopped people from traveling. You know, motorists find other ways to cut costs to save pennies here or there, whether that be lodging or food,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolina’s spokesperson.

Gary Harris, executive director for North Carolina Petroleum & Convenience Marketers, says gas stations are not driving up the price as much as the average consumer believes. He said the Ukraine crisis’ impact on crude oil, and supply and demand are some of the things driving the increase in prices at the pump.

“Taxes which make up about 18% of price or the cost, refining on average about 11-12% of the costs and post refining, which is what your retailer charges you as maybe 10% of the costs,” said Gary Harris, North Carolina Petroleum & Convenience Marketers executive director.

The rising gas prices have many looking for ways to save money. AAA is encouraging people to try running all your errands on the same day, avoid speeding, reduce excess weight in your car, and make sure your car is running well.