Incumbent Michael Lee defeats Marcia Morgan in NC Senate race

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Republican Michael Lee will be returning to Raleigh to represent New Hanover County.

With all precincts reporting, Lee garnered more than 51% of the vote. His opponent, democrat Marcia Morgan, fell behind with 49% of the vote.

Results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed. Canvass is the official process of determining the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly, resulting in the authentication of the official election results. These results will be available 10 days after the election.