Incumbent Sheriff James McVicker will face off against Hakeem Brown after winning primaries

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — Bladen County incumbent, James McVicker will face off against newcomer Hakeem Brown in this year’s Sheriff election.

James McVicker won the republican primary, receiving 87 percent of the conservative vote. He beat out former republican candidate, Gary S. Edward.

His opponent, Hakeem Brown won 88 percent of the democratic vote, beating out candidate Guy W. Childress for the democratic Sheriff’s nomination.