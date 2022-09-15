Individual income tax returns with extensions are due in October

Individual Income Tax Returns With Extensions Are Due On Oct. 15 (Photo: Pixabay)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Taxpayers who file individual income tax returns on a calendar year and received a valid extension to file 2021 returns that were originally due on April 15, 2022, must file those returns by Octtober 15th, 2022.

Since October 15th falls on a Saturday, taxpayers have until Monday, October 17th (the next succeeding day which is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday) to file their returns and not be subject to the late filing penalty.

Taxpayers who mail those returns to the N.C. Department of Revenue must have them postmarked by October 17th.

Electronically filed returns must be submitted online by midnight on Ocober 17th.

For more information, go to the North Carolina Department of Revenue website, or click here.