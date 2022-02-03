Indochine Express coming to Southport

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington favorite Thai-Vietnamese restaurant is expanding across the bridge into Brunswick County.

Cathy Long of Indochine Restaurants says they are excited to open in Southport soon. She anticipates it will be open sometime between the beginning and middle of March.

The Southport location will be the third site of the restaurant and the second express location. The first Indochine Express opened in Monkey Junction in December of 2020. The original location and the only full-service restaurant is located on Market Street in Wilmington.

Indochine Express in Southport will be located at 1131 North Atlantic Avenue.