Intermittent fasting growing in popularity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some people are changing their eating habits as one weight loss strategy continues to gain popularity.

They are now intermittent fasting, or practicing time restricted eating, in place of more traditional weight loss techniques such as calorie counting.

Intermittent fasting involves cutting back on meals for short periods of times throughout the day.

For example, instead of eating three meals a day, you fast between the hours of 12 and 8 p.m..

Wellness Dietitian and Nutrition Program Coordinator, Ana Zellar, said the goal of intermittent fasting is to save calories by essentially preserving them from when you do eat, to then use when you’re not eating.

But you shouldn’t jump right in.

“I think it’s important to always run a dietary change by your physician to make sure that your medications won’t have any interactions with skipping food or eating too much at one time. So, yes, I would recommend talking to your doctor before starting intermittent fasting,” Zeller said.

Zeller said that intermittent fasting is not recommended for everyone.

We spoke with another dietitian on why this may not be the best option.

Lizzie Briasco said this method of dieting can do more harm than good for those who suffer from eating disorders.

“It can also negatively impact mood. And people with eating disorders tend to also already be predisposed to other mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, OCD, and that kind of thing. So, it’s really kinda pushing the snowball down the hill,” Briasco said.

Both Zeller and Briasco encourage maintaining a healthy relationship with food.

They said making sure to eat balanced portions of fruits, veggies, and proteins is the first step in creating a healthy routine.

Both dietitians, again, stress the importance of learning your body and consulting a doctor about making changes to your eating habits.