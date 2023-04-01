International Transgender Day of Visibility rally held in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On the steps of City Hall in Downtown Wilmington — a group of protestors gathered to advocate and spread awareness for their rights and others.

Kaylyn Koone, a 22-year-old, organized a rally in support of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Koone said the message she would like to deliver is one of love and hope for others in the LGBTQIA+ community.

She said she hopes this message reaches not only elected officials on a local level but also on a national level.

Koone said, “I just want to state that if human rights and simple things about human rights are going to continue to be taken away — no matter if it’s in our state or not — people are here, and we are going to continue to do this. This will not stop.”

According to data compiled by the American Civil Liberties Union — at least 385 bills targeting LGBTQIA+ rights and queer life have been introduced around the country.

Koone said that she hopes the next time that this annual rally takes place — it is in celebration of transgender and gender non-conforming people — rather than in protest against discrimination.