Investigation underway after naked man tries to enter Asheville homes

Amazon Ring doorbells (Photo: Ring)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Asheville Police are investigating reports of a naked man trying to break into several west Asheville homes early Friday morning, Aug. 26.

“When I woke up around 5, I had some notifications from my Ring Doorbell,” said a homeowner, who asked to not be identified.

The homeowner said it’s not uncommon for animals to show up on his doorbell cameras, but he was troubled to see something else on his camera Friday morning.

