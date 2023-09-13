Investigation underway after Pender County man killed by hit and run driver

A Pender County man was hit and killed Tuesday evening (Photo: MGN)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Highway Patrol needs help identifying a hit and run driver who killed a man in Pender County Tuesday evening.

Ricky Reynold Graham, 36, from Malpass Corner was walking northbound in the southbound land of US 421 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m.

Graham was killed, but the driver did not remain at the scene.

Highway Patrol believes the vehicle which struck and killed Graham was a pickup truck.

An investigation in underway.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contacts the NCHP Kenansville office at 910-296-1311.