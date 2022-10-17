Investigation underway for cause of fire that damaged family-owned restaurant in Calabash

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) —An investigation underway into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a family-owned pizza restaurant in Calabash.

Crews responded to the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road around 5:30am on Sunday. The restaurant has been in the business since 1981.

Owner George Stathos told WWAY he was thankful no one was hurt, and he hopes to rebuild the restaurant.

Stathos says they are familiar with the process of having to rebuild, after another one of the family’s restaurants, George’s Pancake House, was destroyed by a large fire in June of 2018. The restaurant has since been rebuilt and named “Milk & Honey”.