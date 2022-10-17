Early morning fire damages Calabash pizza restaurant

An early morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant in Calabash on Sunday.

Tony's Pizza in Calabash (Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — An early morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant in Calabash on Sunday.

Just after 5:30 am, Calabash firefighters were called to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road in Calabash.

A spokeswoman for the Calabash Fire Department says firefighters worked to attack the fire from inside the building until the structure became unstable. Then, they deployed the department’s aerial truck to attack the fire from the outside.

The fire was under control in just over an hour. Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County Fire Departments assisted along with Brunswick County EMS and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The business was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The Brunswick County Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.