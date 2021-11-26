Investigators say man in Thanksgiving home explosion is lucky to be alive

NEWPORT, NC (WCTI) — Investigators remain on the scene of a blast in eastern North Carolina that threw a man from his home on Thanksgiving and said Benny Weeks is lucky to be alive.

Carteret County Fire Marshall Eddie Lewis said Weeks was in an adjacent room when the explosion happened and he was thrown through the screen door, but had he been in the room the blast originated in Weeks probably would not have survived.

There was another man staying in the home, but he wasn’t there at the time.

