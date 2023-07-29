Investigators search home where missing NC woman was last seen

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — Investigators searched a home Wednesday night where a missing woman was last seen.

It has been 10 days since anyone has seen or heard from Allisha Watts.

Friends said they saw Watts leave her boyfriend’s home that day on Pamela Lorraine Drive in University City. Officers were seen going in and out of that home Wednesday night.

Police didn’t say what sparked the search.

This comes after loved ones gathered Wednesday morning outside of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters demanding information on her case.

Family members said they have not had contact with 39-year-old Watts since July 16. They said she was last seen on that day at her boyfriend’s house.

Two days later, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said Watts’ black Mercedes was found at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Inside her car was her boyfriend, who deputies said was unresponsive. He was later taken to the hospital.

CMPD will not say whether Watts’ boyfriend is a person of interest or a suspect.

