Ironclad Brewery helping give cancer the lip

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ironclad Brewery hosted its 7th annual “Lip Sync Contest to support the American Cancer Society.

This year’s donation goal was $12,500.

Organizers sid the event attracts more people each year to watch or take part in the contest.

10 talented people took the stage to perform.

While the event aims to create a fun-filled environment to raise money, for those whose lives have been affected by cancer, it has a deeper meaning.

“Absolutely, as a cancer survivor myself, it’s so important to see members of our community coming out to make sure that people like me get the opportunity to continue to live and to get the health and treatment that we needed,” Gina Gilb said. “And also to get just the moral support, it makes a huge difference when people come out and are there to make you feel better.”

We caught up with one of the performers, Drew Kakouras, who’s actually been part of the event before.

“I mean it’s awesome. I mean, that’s is what it’s about, Kakouras said. “I mean, we’re here to have a good time, but ultimately the goal is just to raise awareness and funds and have fun. So we’re hitting the trifecta so it’s great.”

WWAY anchor Hannah Patrick has been a part of the event 3 times, serving as a celebrity judge for the contest.

Drew was this year’s winner after performing “Jukebox Hero” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” winning $500.