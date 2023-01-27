‘It Takes a Village Youth Summit’ being held in Wilmington, exposing students to medical careers
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is hosting a special event in Wilmington next month.
The organization is holding ‘It Takes A Village Youth Summit’ on February 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Williston Middle School.
Novant Health invites students and families for an exciting day of mentorship, career exposure and a jump start to professional networking.
Anyone is welcome to attend.
If you would like to take part in the event, click HERE to register.