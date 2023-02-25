‘It was definitely scary’: Clover man auditions on ‘American Idol’

This weekend, a York County native will take center stage on “American Idol.”

American Idol stage (Photo: RadioFan / CC BY-SA 3.0)

Nineteen-year-old Aiden Adair says he’s always had a special connection to music.

“I always used to sing myself to sleep at night, and that’s how I got into singing,” Adair told Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis.

The Clover High School graduate spent much of his childhood participating in chorus and school plays.

Since then, Adair has been focused on his music, taking his talents to TikTok where some of his videos have received millions of views.

