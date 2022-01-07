January 6th was historic, but how do educators teach it?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The January 6th riot was a historically massive event, but how do educators teach it going forward?

There’s been a great deal of controversy surrounding how history teachers will teach the politically charged, tense event without political bias.

Cape Fear Community College Professor Nelson Beaulieu says the nation is no stranger to political violence. That dates back to the 1960’s during segregation, the Civil War around slavery, and the War of 1812, with the British set fire to the Capitol building and the White House.

Beaulieu says he teaches these subjects with open discussions among students.

“It’s the students’ opinions and the students’ ideas that are important,” he said. “I mean most of us already have opinions about x, y, and z. And we have to put those aside as educators and focus on having our students understand. And they might have a completely different understanding from the same set of facts, and that’s ok.”

The January 6th riot was the first time in history American citizens breached the Capitol.