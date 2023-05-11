Jewelry stores in the Cape Fear prepare for Mother’s Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and jewelry stores in the Cape Fear have spent months preparing for the holiday.

Perry’s Emporium Sales Director, Josh Perry, compares this time of the year to Valentine’s Day.

He says because the store experiences an increase in sales, Perry’s team must be well equipped for those looking to buy for mom.

Perry says this year, the most popular items are birthstone jewelry, permanent bracelets, and as always, diamonds.

After all, diamonds are a girl’s bestfriend!

“In preparation for that, we’ve stocked up on all of our best-sellers in-store. So rest assured, if you come in here, you’re gonna find something you’re gonna love, and it’ll be something special that mom’s gonna enjoy.”

Perry added that no matter what you decide to do for mom, he says mom’s should be celebrated every day, but especially this Sunday.