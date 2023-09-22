John E Jacobs American Legion Post 68, WWAY host blood drive

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — With blood shortages across the county and in our community, WWAY partnered with the John E Jacobs Post 68 of the American Legion to host a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Friday.

Those with and without appointments were welcomed at the drive at the WWAY studios.

Dozens came out to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life.

John Hacker, former post commander, says they had a great turnout.

“People who give blood here, it can help as many as four people out there,” Hacker said. “Leland seems to be very caring, very giving. Every time we’ve had a goal, we’ve exceeded our goal. We keep saying set the goal up higher, and we meet it.”

38 units of blood were collected at the blood drive.

Thanks to everyone who came out!