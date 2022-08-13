Juniper Road Two Fire holds 1,226 acres in size

Rain helpful but pose additional challenges

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Fire crews continue to battle the the Juniper Road Two Fire, which has held at 1,226 acres in size due to Friday’s rainfall.

The rain was helpful but added to challenges crews faced when it comes to equipment use, as well as when creating fire lines around the perimeter of the fire, which remains 25% contained.

According to the North Carolina Fire Service, areas of unburned grass, brush and hotspots within the fire interior remains a concern for those on the frontlines.

Weather conditions and low relative humidity may cause fuels, such as dead grass, fallen leaves and needles, or small twigs to dry, according to forest officials. With winds expected to shift toward the southwest, smoke will likely move inland, away from Highway 50.

Officials remind the public, smoke conditions could continue around the fire area into the evening and overnight hours.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is currently in effect, which restricts all civilian aircraft to fly within five miles of the wildfire, and will remain in effect until flight crews combating the fire are no longer needed.

As of Saturday, 14 tractor plow units with crewmen, one helicopter, one scout plane, along with 56 Incident Management Team personnel are working the fire.

Follow WWAY News on-air and online for all the latest updates on the Juniper Road Two fire.