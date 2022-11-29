Jury selection begins for man accused of 1996 rape, kidnapping

Jury selection has begun for Timothy Iannone (Photo: Wilmington Police Dept)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a man charged in connection to a 1996 rape in New Hanover County.

Timothy Iannone was arrested in 2021 after investigators used DNA evidence to connect Iannone to the crime.

According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her will as a sex slave.

Iannone was considered a suspect in the murder of Allison Jackson-Foy, whose body was found near Monkey Junction in 2008.

No one has been charged in that case.