‘Just as we were created by God, we will return to God:’ Wilmington Christians honor Ash Wednesday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — People all over the world, including right here in Wilmington, kicked off the start of Lent by displaying their ashes on Ash Wednesday.

Dozens of people came out to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for its Ash Wednesday services.

“It is a time when we are reminded that we are mortal, we one day will die but we are also reminded that we are created by God and that we belong to God,” Associate Pastor Becca Detterman said. “Just as we were created by God, we will return to God.”

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which is a season of reflection before the celebration of Easter. For many Christians, it’s a time to renew their relationship with God and reflect on their faith.

“Sometimes it’s so hard to articulate because it’s such an inner feeling of spiritualness and it’s a personal journey as well. For me, it’s a time of renewal,” Church goer Laura Beasley said. “It’s not just coming to church on Sundays, it can’t be, it can’t be. It has to be everywhere and we have to be walking the walk everywhere we go at all times because if it’s just a Sunday thing, that’s not what he’s calling us to do.”

According to Detterman, the marks on the forehead physically represent and remind Christians of their mortality.

“The first hymn that we sang tonight was Sunday’s palms are Wednesdays ashes. So, we take the palms from Palm Sunday the previous year and burn them into the ashes and so it is a reminder that life is all about seasons,” Detterman said.

